Two youths have been arrested for cheating an online shopping portal by replacing a mobile phone with a soap bar before returning it to the courier boy.

The incident, which took place in East Delhi’s IP Extension on Saturday, was reported on Wednesday.

One of the accused, Mohit Tomar, took on the fake identity of one Rehan and ordered a Samsung Note 5 mobile from online shopping portal Amazon.

The courier boy, Manoj Thakur, reached the given address at Vidyut Nikunj Apartment in IP Extension on Saturday to deliver the mobile. Here, he was told that no person by the name of Rehan lived at the given address. When Manoj called up the buyer, he was asked to come to a flat in Madhu Vihar’s D-Block instead.

At the new address, Mohit collected the phone and went inside on the pretext of bringing cash. Seconds later, he returned to tell the courier boy that he did not have enough money to pay for the delivery. It was then decided that the courier boy would take the phone with him and return the next day to make the delivery.

Later that evening, the courier boy realised that the box had been tampered with. On checking, he found that the phone had been replaced with a soap bar. The police were then approached and a case registered. A team visited the address to find Mohit Tomar and Robin Chauhan there. “The courier boy identified Mohit as the person who had posed as Rehan,” said Rishi Pal, DCP (East).

Upon interrogation, the two youths admitted to having planned the crime.

The police are now probing if they used the same modus operandi to execute more crimes.

