DU says all tabs active on admission portal

Delhi University’s online admission portal, which was opened on May 22, is functioning normally with all tabs active, the university said on Wednesday. According to DU, as many as 3,500 applicants have completed the registration process.

Earlier, applicants had complained that the university’s website was sluggish, sometimes unresponsive, and that many tabs had not been activated.

Also, the portal was plagued with glitches.

Prospective students from Delhi and nearby areas had, in fact, thronged the Open House session with questions as the website failed to offer answers.

Help desks, too, were set up at North Campus, besides students and alumni volunteering to help candidates. However, those applying to DU from other States were left worried as the tabs for filling in marks and applying for courses had not been activated until Wednesday.

DU authorities said that 1,60,131 applicants had registered by Wednesday evening. Also, as many as 1,30,863 students have filled in their personal details, of which 73,824 students are male, 56,994 students are female and 45 are from the others category.

Date changed

Online registration for Ph.D, M.Phil, postgraduate and undergraduate entrance-based programmes for 2017 were scheduled to start on May 31.

However, on Wednesday, the university said that registration for Ph.D, M.Phil and postgraduate courses would begin on June 7 and continue till June 20.

The new schedule and details for entrance-based undergraduate courses is yet to be announced.

Earlier, the university had decided to conduct online entrance examinations for postgraduate courses, but later it decided to hold offline exams following protests by students. The pattern of the examination, however, is still not clear with the university expected to release details when registrations open on June 7.