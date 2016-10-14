Students of Delhi University’s Law Faculty restarted their indefinite hunger strike outside the Dean’s office on Thursday. The students were protesting against the non-fulfilment of their earlier demands.

Earlier, four Law Faculty students had gone on an indefinite hunger strike. The protest had ended after they received written assurances from the college authorities that their demands regarding re-evaluation, promotion and restoration of supplementary examinations would be fulfilled.

Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) president Amit Tanwar allegedly locked Law Faculty Dean Ved Kumari inside her office and allegedly broke a window next to it after she refused to speak to the Vice-Chancellor regarding the protest by the students against what they claim is a defective marking system.

Mr. Tanwar joined the protest to support Mithilesh Jaiswal from the Campus Law Centre and Brajesh Singh from Law Centre-1, who are on an indefinite hunger strike.

Mr. Tanwar said: “We extend full support to the protest. If situations demand, I will also participate in the indefinite hunger strike. The Dean of Law Faculty replied in an irresponsible manner when asked about the future of students who failed the exam.”

Ms. Jaiswal, a second-year student, said: “We are not going to stop our strike until the authorities release a notification in favour of our demands. We are being supported by the students’ unions of the Law Faculty and the university. The college authorities consider the lowest marks of two exams when we opt for improvements in any subject. It is beyond our grasp why they would consider our poorest performance in stead of the best.”

Mr. Singh said no permanent staff members have been appointed in the Law Faculty for the past 10 years and nearly 80 per cent of the existing staff are ad hoc faculty members.

“If this is the case, how can you expect the good result from the students.” he asked.

The Dean of Law Faculty did not comment on the incident when contacted.

( The writer is an intern with The Hindu )