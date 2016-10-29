Preceeding the UGC-CSIR JRF/NET examination, which is to be held in December 2016 and January 2017, Delhi University has launched a free “crash course”.

The programme is for students belonging to the economically-backward minority communities.

The university said that the motive behind the programme is to encourage students who cannot afford NET coaching from private institutions.

The applications for the said programme are invited online for economically weaker section (EWS/BPL), SC, ST, OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) and minorities (EWS/BPL) till November 1. — Staff Reporter