DU invites applications for 72 postgraduate courses

more-in

Delhi University (DU) on Monday began its admission process for 72 postgraduate courses. Candidates seeking admission to PG/Master’s courses can now register themselves online on the DU website. Once registered, candidates can use their login details to fill the form.

Candidates who wish to apply to more than one programme will have to fill separate forms for each course and pay the registration fee separately as well. The registration fee per course is ₹500 for unreserved students.

Two modes of admission

University officials informed that there are two modes of admission for postgraduate courses. For merit or direct admission, which comprises 50% of the total intake, only students of DU will be eligible.

The remaining 50% intake will be filled through an entrance exam and interview/group discussion, if any, to enable students from other universities to join.

The university on Monday said that the closing date for online registration is June 22 and the entrance exams will be conducted between July 1 and July 6 at Chennai, Delhi, Guwahati, Kolkata, Nagpur and Varanasi. Once an applicant chooses a centre, they cannot change the centre.

Results of the entrance exam will be released between July 7 and July 12 after which selected candidates will be called for a group discussion/interview, if any, between July 12 and July 14. The first list of candidates selected for admission will be released on July 16.

After registering themselves on the portal, applicants will have to update their information regarding their qualification exam. “The PG admission portal will be reopened for this purpose again once results are declared and applicants are requested to keep checking the DU website for further details related to dates of portal re-opening,” said a university official.

On July 16, the university will declare the selected candidates of both the “merit” and “entrance” category together after which applicants will have to get their documents verified at the “reporting centre”. The admission of an applicant will be completed only after payment of the online admission fee

“Having the name appear in the admission list alone does not entitle an applicant for admission. Admission to the course shall not be considered complete until the documents are verified and the payment of admission fee is realised,” said an official.

For students who have qualified via the entrance exam but have not received their qualification exam marksheet during the verification process, the university will allow them 20 days from the date of announcement of the admission list to get the admission approved.

Fellowship

M.Phil and Ph.D aspirants who have fellowship from UGC, CSIR or NET or any Central government institute need not take the entrance exam, however, they will have to sit for the interview.

The university said that the exact number of Ph.D seats will be finalised soon.

“The seats have been calculated roughly based on professors’ freedom of choice whether to offer a seat this year or not. At a point of time, eight research scholars would be mentored by a professor, six scholars by an associate professor and four by an assistant professor, said an official.