Drone recovered from JNU hostel

more-in

A day after a drone was recovered from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), the police registered a First Information Report on Tuesday in connection with the incident.

The complaint was submitted by the university’s Chief Security Officer (CSO) on Monday.

Memory card

The police said CSO Naveen Yadav submitted a complaint stating that a drone had been recovered from Yamuna Hostel late on Monday evening.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (south-west) Milind Mahadeo Dumbere said the police took the drone in their possession and recovered a memory card.

“The memory card contains five short video recordings. Besides one video which is one-minute long, the others are only a few seconds long,” Mr. Dumbere said.

Videos analysed

He added that some videos were analysed. The police said one recording shows a man and a woman flying the drone.

“Both of them have not been identified so far. Efforts are on to identify them,” he said.

Based on the complaint and evidence, the police have registered a case under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code.

“Further investigations are underway,” he said.