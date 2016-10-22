: As part of the golden jubilee celebrations of Haryana on November 1, the State government has got the photography of prominent areas of Gurgaon done through drone mapping. This is to ensure that the security measures on the occasion are fool-proof.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the chief guest at the inaugural function, which will be held at the Tau Devi Lal Stadium here.

A spokesman of the local administration said drones were also being used to identify the roads that required repair. Besides, paintings, Gita sermons and pictures of patriots are being painted on the VIP routes.

The spokesperson further said drone mapping was being done with the assistance of Haryana Space Application Centre (HARSAC) and Science and Technology Park.

The trees at IFFCO Chowk are being covered with LED lights, and both sides of the roads from Signature Tower to HUDA City Centre and from Subhash Chowk to Bakhtawar Chowk are being covered with colourful lights.

At the function, Mr. Modi will announce 50 schemes for the State. The glorious past of Haryana-- right from the times of Mahabharata to the contribution of people of the State in the First War of Independence in 1857, battles of Panipat, achievements of Haryana residents in the field of sports, bravery exhibited by its soldiers, and achievements like ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ will be presented through a light and sound show and a water laser show.