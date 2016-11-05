A disaster drill was carried out on the banks of the Yamuna on Thursday to check the preparedness of emergency services on the occasion of Chhath Puja.

The drill was conducted by the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Central District, at Hathi Ghat near ITO for assessing the preparedness of Emergency Support Functionaries (ESF) of the district in case of any kind of disaster during Chhath Puja.

A mock scenario was created to simulate a disaster scene. It comprised scenes where drowning and stampede takes place at the Hathi Ghat in which one person drowns, three persons are killed in the stampede and six persons left injured, including two who are seriously injured, a statement from the authority said.

The drill started at 3.32 p.m. and concluded at 4.04 p.m. The “dead” and the “seriously injured” were taken to LNJP Hospital in central Delhi, while those with minor injuries were “discharged” after first aid.

The agencies that took part in the drill included officials from the Delhi Police, Delhi Fire Service, CATS Ambulance, Quick Response Team of central district, BSES, DDMA team, Delhi Traffic Police and the Boat Club department.