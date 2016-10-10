In what is perhaps the biggest seizure of Chinese fire crackers this year, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Saturday seized illegally imported crackers worth Rs. 9 crore.

The DRI officials caught the consignment at the Inland Container Depot in Tughlaqabad.

“The goods were wrongly declared as medical and bicycle equipment,” said Debi Prasad Dash, Principal Additional Director General (DRI).

According to Mr Dash, the market value of the seized fire crackers is around Rs. 9 crore. Till date, the Delhi Zonal Unit of the DRI has seized eight containers of fire crackers worth around Rs. 11 crore.

As per existing norms, import of fire crackers is restricted. They can be brought in only after a licence is issued by the Chief Controller of Explosives.

The consignment was discovered after DRI officers found bicycle parts such as saddles, iron baskets, steel wheelchairs, commode wheelchairs, walking sticks concealing cartons that contained fire crackers. The crackers had been allegedly imported by a Punjab-based person, who was using a dummy import-export code with help from a Delhi-based customs broker. “Both of them have been arrested,” Mr. Dash said.