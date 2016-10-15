The controversy over a play based on Mahasweta Devi’s short story “Draupadi”, allegedly showing soldiers in poor light, enacted at Central University of Haryana in neighbouring Mahendergarh district last month refuses to die down with the protesters now giving a call to resume the stir next week.

Haryana ABVP leader Pramod Shastri, who has been spearheading the protests, told The Hindu over phone that the district administration was granted time till October 17 to take action against the co-ordinators of the play or face protests.

“We had earlier decided to resume protests on October 1, but it was rescheduled after the administration sought a little more time to initiate action. We met the Deputy Commissioner today [on Thursday] and granted him time till October 17 to take action or face massive protests. We plan to hold large-scale protests if the administration fails to initiate action against the guilty,” said Mr. Shastri.

Kailash Pali, a social activist, said that the agitation was being carried out under the aegis of Sainik Samman Sangarsh Samiti and it would be taken to its logical end.

Earlier, Assistant Professors Snehsata and Manoj Kumar, both co-ordinators of the play, appeared before a seven-member committee appointed by the Central University of Haryana at its temporary campus office here on October 4. The report for the same is awaited. “The committee was slated to reconvene on October 14 before submitting its report on the matter. But the meeting has now been put off in view of poor health of the committee’s chairman,” said CUH Vice-Chancellor R.C. Kuhad.

Superintendent of Police, Mahendergarh, Hamid Akhtar said that the play was based on a short story by eminent writer Mahasweta Devi and the police had not come across any illegality so far regarding its enactment. The final decision would be made based on the report of the DSP. “We are taking legal opinion on the matter and the report is expected in a couple of days. We received the complaint last month, but have not filed an FIR so far. The decision would be taken after the DSP submits the report on the matter,” said Mr. Akhtar.

Support for play

co-ordinators pours in

Meanwhile, support for the play co-ordinators has been pouring in from across the country and even from outside. All-India Federation of University and College Teachers’ Organisation president Kesab Bhattacharya, who is professor, electrical engineering, Jadavpur University, has written a letter to Mr. Kuhad seeking to exonerate the two teachers from all allegations. Similarly, Federation of Central Universities Teachers Associations has expressed its solidarity with the teachers and the students and warned against any attempt to intimidate them. Janwadi Lekhak Sangh and Pragatisheel Mahila Sangathan have also come out in support of the university teachers and the students.

Also, over 70 UK and Europe-based scholars concerned with South Asia have written to the Vice-Chancellor expressing concern over the attack on freedom of academic expression of the staff and the students.

