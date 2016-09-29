impact:The play was staged at the Central University of Haryana in Mahendragarh on September 21 as a tribute to writer Mahasweta Devi.photo courtesy youtube

Play based on short story ‘Draupadi’ causes an uproar for allegedly showing soldiers in poor light

The controversy over a play based on Mahasweta Devi’s short story Draupadi, enacted at Central University of Haryana in Mahendragarh, about 150-km south-west of Delhi, this past week has turned the campus into a battleground between academicians and right-wing organisations.

Many are now calling for sedition charges against the organisers for allegedly showing soldiers in a poor light.

Taking exception

Organised by the varsity’s English and Foreign Languages Department on September 21 as a tribute to the renowned writer, the play tells the story of Dopdi Mejhen, a tribal woman killed in an encounter by the State’s Special Forces.

Even as the play was being enacted, some students reportedly informed social activist Kailash Pali that soldiers were shown raping a woman and committing other atrocities.

The matter soon snowballed into a controversy with activists of several right-wing organisations, including the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, ex-servicemen and local politicians in the area staging a protest and sit-in outside the university gate seeking action against those who were part of the play.

Later, the protesters burnt the effigies of the Vice-Chancellor and lodged a formal complaint with the police under the aegis of “Sainik Samman Sangarsh Samiti,” specially constituted to keep up the fight on the matter.

In view of the protests, the university authorities hurriedly issued a letter to Assistant Professor Snehsata, one of the play’s co-ordinators, seeking explanation on the contents of the play, especially the epilogue. Both the university and the district administration have now set-up separate committees to probe the matter.

‘Conspiracy’

Harayana ABVP leader Pramod Shastri said the play was enacted as part of a “larger conspiracy” to promote communist ideology in this far-off area of rural Haryana after similar attempts at Jawaharlal Nehru University and Hyderabad University.

Ms. Snehsata defended the act in her reply to the authorities saying “universities are made for academics and research. These are platforms where we can discuss and debate every kind of issue”.