Drama at dawn: Cop chases drunk driver in south Delhi

A white Swift car sped away after hitting a black Apache motorcycle

On his way home after 36 hours of duty, an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) chased a car that was speeding away after ramming a motorcycle on the BRT corridor in south Delhi.

Four-km run

Amit Kaushik, ACP (Ambedkar Nagar), chased the car for almost four kilometres before intercepting it and finding the driver in an inebriated state.

The incident took place around 4.30 a.m. on Thursday when the ACP was returning home after ensuring a Tazia procession was taken out peacefully in south-east Delhi’s Ambedkar Nagar area, and then performing his night duty.

“The officer was on the BRT corridor when he noticed a white Swift car hit a black Apache motorcycle. The car sped away leaving the injured motorcyclists behind. The ACP gave chase after ensuring that the victims were taken care of,” said Romil Baaniya, DCP (South-East).

The police officer finally caught up with 34-year-old Satish opposite a hotel that comes under the jurisdiction of the Amar Colony police station, the DCP added.

Satish, who was accompanied by three other men, was sent for a medical examination that confirmed he was drunk at the time of the accident, said the officer.

He has been booked for rash and negligent driving and for driving under the influence of alcohol. His car has been seized.

No serious injuries

The men on the motorcycle - south Delhi residents Sawan and Sanjeev - were treated for their injuries, which are not life-threatening, the police said.

A background check on Satish revealed a criminal past.

Accused has criminal background

In 2006, a case of rape and trafficking of minors for prostitution under the Immoral Trafficking Act was registered against him at the Hazrat Nizamuddin police station.

Last year, he was booked for rash driving by the south Delhi police. Both cases are pending trial, said the DCP.

Accused caught near a hotel that comes under the jurisdiction of Amar Colony

police station