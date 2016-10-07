The Samajwadi Party on Thursday said doubts should not be raised over the surgical strikes across the Line of Control (LoC) and asserted that they trust the Army’s statement.

“When Army is fighting there with courage and our Jawans are laying down their lives for the country, there should be no doubts. Whatever Army decides or says, we will trust it,” SP State president Shivpal Yadav said.

“SP has a clear view against terrorism. When there was Congress government at the Centre, then Netaji (Mulayam Singh) told the parliament that he was against terrorism and government should take a strict stand against it. Now when BJP is at the Centre, we have the same stand,” he said.

“Centre should decide and act strongly against to counter terrorism. On this issue, SP is with Centre,” he added.

On Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Lucknow visit in which he is also scheduled burn an effigy of the demon king Ravana during Dussehra, Shivpal said: “He (Modi) should first end communalism. He should not let riots happen in the state and country. If this happen, only then can we consider that Ravan is slayed.”

Meanwhile in Etawah, Chief minister Akhilesh Yadav also reacted to queries on the surgical strikes saying that Centre should not end talks with Pakistan.

“Centre has coined new terminology in ‘surgical strike’

“It is not understood in rural areas here...For strengthening the country and make it secure, talks cannot be ended,” he said. PTI