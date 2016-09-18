A deputy director general (DDG) of Doordarshan has gone missing from his office at Mandi House.

J.M. Kharche, 53, was last seen walking out of the Doordarshan premises around 1.30 p.m. on Friday, said Jatin Narwal, DCP (New Delhi).

Some time later, his family members and colleagues tried reaching him over the phone, but found it switched off. Initially, they thought he had gone out to meet someone, but when the officer did not return home by evening, his family members got worried and launched a search.

Later in the evening, they approached the police and lodged a missing person report at Tilak Marg police station. The police are now searching for Mr. Kharche.

The DCP quoted the missing officer’s family members as saying that they have not received any call about him so far. “They have not suspected anyone behind his disappearance either,” said Mr. Narwal.

The police have put up posters with Mr. Kharche’s photo in surrounding areas. The police in neighbouring States have also been alerted about his disappearance and teams have been constituted to trace him.