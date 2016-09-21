overloadPatients at the ‘fever ward’ of the Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in Delhi on Tuesday.Photo : R. V. Moorthy

: With the Delhi government thinking of penalising hospitals that deny treatment to dengue patients, the High Court on Tuesday asked all city hospitals to not turn away any patient of dengue or chikungunya and also increase the number of doctors, staff and beds.

A bench of Chief Justice G. Rohini and Justice Sangita Dhingra Sehgal ordered the Centre and the AAP government to increase the strength of doctors, nurses and other staff in their hospitals by engaging “retired personnel”, if required.

Suggestions

The court passed the orders during the hearing of a PIL filed by advocate Shahid Ali, who said the government was responsible for the spread of the mosquito-borne diseases.

Reiterating its earlier directions passed on August 17, the bench said that steps must be taken to control the mosquito menace, especially in slum areas, through fogging and spraying of insecticides.

The bench also directed the government to consider and adopt the 22 suggestions made by Mr. Ali and take action on it in four weeks.

The petitioner proposed that the government launch mobile dispensaries/labs to provide immediate treatment to dengue, chikungunya patients, with two such units in each ward.

The advocate also said that “a dedicated complaint board be constituted to take punitive actions against negligent officials/ safai karamcharis ”.

Mr. Ali also suggested that civic agencies should start the fumigation drive in June to check the mosquito menace.