A team of doctors at Fortis Escorts Heart Institute (FEHI) performed a life-saving heart transplant on a 61-year-old man suffering from ischemic cardiomyopathy.

The donor was a 55-year-old former serviceman, who had met with an accident and was brought to Fortis Hospital in Noida in a critical condition. After efforts to revive the patient failed, he was declared brain dead by the emergency response team and a group of neurosurgeons. The family agreed to donate his organs after counselling.

Allocation plan

The organs were harvested in Noida. The liver and one kidney were transplanted at the Noida hospital itself. Both recipients were experiencing organ failure at the time of the transplant. One kidney was sent to Max Super Specialty Hospital in Saket in accordance with the allocation plan by the National Organ & Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO).

A green corridor was created between the Noida and Okhla hospitals with swift coordination by the traffic police at Ghaziabad, Noida and Delhi. The donor heart travelled the 22-km stretch in a matter of mere 16 minutes and 20 seconds.

The heart recipient had been suffering from the chronic problem for over 17 years. The problem had progressively worsened, leaving his heart in refractory failure for three years. The team of doctors who carried out the heart transplant was led by Z. S. Meharwal, the director of the Department of Cardiovascular Surgery, FEHI.

Dr. Meharwal said: “The patient had been suffering from a severe heart condition for a long time. Despite multiple treatments, his heart continued to deteriorate and a heart transplant became essential. The surgery was successful. The patient is stable and responding well to treatment. He will be under constant observation for the next 72 hours.”

The wife of the heart transplant patient said: “I am extremely grateful to the family of the man whose heart saved my husband’s life.”