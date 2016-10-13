Unhappy with the transfer orders issued to faculty members, the doctors’ association at the Maulana Azad Medical College and allied GB Pant Hospital plan to request Lieutenant-Governor Najeeb Jung to look into the matter.

Transfer orders have reportedly come for nine senior faculty members of the ENT, ophthalmology, anaesthesia, orthopaedics, surgery and the PSM departments.

Fallout

The members claim that the orders may be a direct fallout of the opposition by some of them over the takeover of the institute complex by the Delhi health authorities.

“The officials don’t realise that such a large number of transfers could hamper patient care during the ongoing crisis of vector-borne diseases, and the education programme at the centre. On the face of it, the transfers may appear routine, but this is creating an uncomfortable situation between the doctors and the Delhi government,” said a senior faculty member.

The Delhi Health Department recently issued an order asking the Delhi University to complete the process of handing over the University College of Medical Sciences (UCMS) by December 1. The order comes as per the Delhi High Court directions.