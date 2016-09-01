An Additional Medical Superintendent at east Delhi’s Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital allegedly committed suicide on Wednesday morning by jumping off the fifth floor of the building.

Initial probe has revealed that the deceased, 61-year-old Ramanjay Kumar Brahma Chaudhary, wanted to take voluntary retirement but was not allowed to. He was reportedly disappointed at having to work for five more years after his retirement age was extended, the police said. Inquest proceedings have been initiated into the matter.

The incident took place around 10 a.m., soon after Dr. Chaudhary reported for duty.

“He did not interact with anyone. Sometime later we were informed that he had jumped off the fifth floor of the building behind the college block,” said Dr. Sunil Kumar, Medical Director, GTB hospital.

A member of the hospital staff, who heard a noise, went out to find the doctor lying in a pool of blood. The incident was captured on a CCTV camera.

Despite efforts to revive him, Dr. Chaudhary succumbed to his injuries three hours later, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (North-East) A.K. Singla.

No suicide note recovered

“He suffered injuries to his head and elbow. We haven’t conducted a post-mortem yet as the investigating officer has not reached the hospital. The body has been shifted to the mortuary and will be handed over to the family tomorrow,” said Dr. Kumar.

No suicide note was recovered from the spot, but relatives of the deceased who were present outside the mortuary said that the doctor may have committed suicide because of work-related stress. The police confirmed receiving the same information from the family, but said that a statement had not been recorded till late on Wednesday night.

“He was supposed to retire in July this year, but because of the extension of retirement age he had to work for five more years. This must have disappointed him. He had taken up the issue with the authorities,” said a relative on condition of anonymity.

Survived by a wife, two sons and a daughter, Dr Chaudhary was a native of Kokrajhar district in Assam. Living in the Capital for more than 30 years, he was living with his family in neighbouring Ghaziabad. One of his sons is studying medicine while the other is pursuing engineering from Netaji Subash Institute of Technology, said a relative.