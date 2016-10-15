First step in providing free Wi-Fi across metro network by mid-2017

By the middle of 2017, commuters will be able to enjoy access to free Wi-Fi in all trains and stations of the Delhi Metro.

In a major step towards this goal, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Friday launched free Wi-Fi facilities at all six metro stations on its Airport Express Line. DMRC’s managing director Dr. Mangu Singh launched the facility at the Shivaji Stadium Metro station.

The facility is called “Oui DMRC Free Wi-Fi”.

The DMRC currently provides Wi-Fi facility at four major stations: Rajiv Chowk, Kashmere Gate, Central Secretariat and Hauz Khas, in association with Rail Tel Corporation.

After the Airport Express Line, the DMRC now aims to extend Wi-Fi facility to the Blue Line and then the rest of the network. “The DMRC has tied up with a consortium led by M/s Techno Sat Comm, which presently runs India’s first Wi-Fi on train service on the Delhi-Howrah Rajdhani Express,” a DMRC spokesperson said.

“The entire metro network will be covered and the same agency has been mandated to cover the entire network. They have started at the Airport Express Line first and they will now cover first the stations and then the trains,” Mr. Singh told The Hindu .

“It’s a huge exercise, especially working at the operational stations.We are pressuring the agency to finish the work latest by middle of next year,” the DMRC managing director said.

Mr. Singh said that the Wi-Fi would function in such a manner that once a commuter enters the metro network and logs in, he or she will remain logged in till the time they come out of the system, “This is what we plan to achieve finally”.