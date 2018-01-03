DMRC conducts trial run on Greater Noida-Noida route

more-in

The residents of Greater Noida got a New Year’s gift on Tuesday as the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) conducted the first trial run of the Noida-Greater Noida corridor.

DMRC managing director Mangu Singh flagged off the train from Noida along with the managing director of Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) Alok Tandon. The full-fledged oscillation trial will start after the full internal testing of the train, DMRC said.

Stringent timelines

“The train with four coaches had arrived at Mundra Port, Gujarat, on November 23, 2017, and reached the depot in Greater Noida on December 14, 2017. Basic movement trials and validations were done over the last fortnight against stringent timelines to ensure that the train was ready to go onto the viaduct in the New Year,” a statement issued by the DMRC read.

They said that with the coming of this train, the DMRC has moved a step closer to the commissioning of the Noida-Greater Noida corridor. These trains will have a total seating capacity of 186 passengers, while the total capacity is around 1,000 passengers under loaded conditions.

The corridor will have a total of 19 train sets — a total of 76 coaches. “Each train has two driving trailer cars and 2 motor cars and the total number of seats in both is 43 and 50 respectively. Along with that, adequate amount of seat reservation through different coloured seats have been made in the coaches for ladies, senior citizens and differently-abled persons,” the Metro said.

Maximum speed

These trains have been designed to run at a maximum speed of 80 kmph, clocking an average speed of 37.5 kmph. The train has been set around the aqua blue colour theme.

Each coach in the train is equipped with four 37 LED backlit LCD displays called Dynamic Route Maps (DRMs). These DRMs have been installed to provide necessary information, especially for passengers with hearing impairment.

Messages on screen

“These will display dynamic message regarding the operating route, current and next stations, information regarding interchange stations, direction in which doors open, and flashing of important and emergency messages,” the DMRC said.

They said the civil work of this 29.7 km-long standard gauge corridor having 21 stations was completed in November last year, with the erection of the last girder. Track laying and system works are in progress.