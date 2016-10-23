DMRC: don’t carry crackers on Metro

With Diwali just around the corner and festive shopping at its peak, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has advised commuters not to travel with firecrackers on board the trains and avoid any chance of a mishap.

The DMRC issued a statement on Saturday advising all its passengers and the general public to not carry any type of firecrackers, toy-guns etc., while travelling by Metro.

“Carrying such items is prohibited under the Delhi Metro Railway (O&M) Act, 2002, as they pose a safety and security risk to the entire Metro system and its patron, including the staff and the general public,” the DMRC statement read.

— Staff Reporter