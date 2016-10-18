Cities » Delhi

New Delhi, October 18, 2016
Updated: October 18, 2016 05:31 IST

Dissolve Shunglu panel: Sisodia tells L-G again

  • Staff Reporter
Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday again appealed to Lieutenant-Governor Najeeb Jung to dissolve the three-member Shunglu committee set up by the latter to examine 400-odd files of the Delhi government.

Mr. Sisodia also asked the L-G to return the files ‘impounded’ by Raj Niwas.

“Failure to do so would cause unlawful obstruction in discharge of the Constitutional obligations of the Delhi government," read a government statement.

On Friday, the Delhi government, in a Cabinet meeting, had passed a resolution calling the committee ‘unconstitutional’.

In a letter to the L-G, Mr Sisodia said that the Cabinet noted that there is no provision in the Constitution, or in any statute or rule, which empowers setting up of an external panel to enquire into the ongoing projects of public welfare, question officers and threaten to recommend criminal and administrative action against them.

More In: Delhi
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.


O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Delhi

DMRC managing director Mangu Singh during an interview with The Hindu at Metro Bhavan— Photo: Shanker Chakravarty

‘When expectation levels are so high, even 15-minute disruptions hurt badly’

Delhi Metro has emerged as the most comfortable and safe mode of public transport in the city. This, however, is ... »