Dissolve Shunglu panel: Sisodia tells L-G again

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday again appealed to Lieutenant-Governor Najeeb Jung to dissolve the three-member Shunglu committee set up by the latter to examine 400-odd files of the Delhi government.

Mr. Sisodia also asked the L-G to return the files ‘impounded’ by Raj Niwas.

“Failure to do so would cause unlawful obstruction in discharge of the Constitutional obligations of the Delhi government," read a government statement.

On Friday, the Delhi government, in a Cabinet meeting, had passed a resolution calling the committee ‘unconstitutional’.

In a letter to the L-G, Mr Sisodia said that the Cabinet noted that there is no provision in the Constitution, or in any statute or rule, which empowers setting up of an external panel to enquire into the ongoing projects of public welfare, question officers and threaten to recommend criminal and administrative action against them.