Dispensaries to become Mohalla Clinics

more-in

Dispensaries run by the State government would be converted into polyclinics or Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinics, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Friday.

The primary healthcare facility of the State government would be “ending” in favour of polyclinics or Mohalla Clinics, depending on the space available, Mr. Jain said. Till the Aam Aadmi Party government started its Mohalla Clinics project in 2015, the dispensaries had served as the first step in the State government’s healthcare system.

“We are ending dispensaries. About 150 dispensaries would be turned into polyclinics or Mohalla Clinics. There are 25 polyclinics currently,” said Mr. Jain.

According to the government’s Delhi Statistical Handbook 2016, the Directorate of Health Services had 201 dispensaries and two polyclinics as on December 31, 2015.

Provide more services

Of its planned 1,000 mohalla clinics, the AAP government has set up 158 so far. These clinics provide more services than a dispensary, but are similar to the seed Primary Urban Health Centres run by the government. Patients are provided primary healthcare and basic diagnostic facilities at the mohalla clinics.

The government’s project to construct 1,000 Mohalla Clinics has faced hurdles, including the lack of land. Mr. Jain, however, has said that the government was ready to construct 900 more Mohalla Clinics as soon as land becomes available. Apart from primary healthcare, Mr. Jain said the government was working towards improving services at its hospitals. This week, OPD timings had been increased by two hours.

“In two days of the increased timings, we have seen dramatic effects. Where 2,000 people used to be waiting at hospitals, now it has reduced to 200,” said Mr. Jain, adding that he had visited four hospitals since the new timings were put into effect.

Referring to the government’s decision to get tests conducted from private labs, Mr. Jain said about 5,000 people were availing of the scheme every month. He added that the city’s response to the seasonal vector-borne diseases had been good, with the number of cases being “under control” this year.