Dismembered body found in a drain

An unidentified man’s dismembered body was found stuffed in a jute sack in a drain in north-east Delhi’s Welcome on Monday morning. The police have registered a case.

Distress call

The police control room received a call around 10 a.m.

“The caller told the police about a jute bag in a drain near Shahdara-Welcome border. He said blood was oozing out of the bag,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (north-east) A.K. Singla.

A team retrieved the body of the man, aged about 25 years. The body has been cut into three pieces, the police said.

“The scene was inspected and the body sent for post-mortem to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital,” Mr. Singla said.

No ID cards

Since no identification documents were found at the spot, the police are scanning complaints on missing persons and questioning locals to ascertain the man’s identity.

“A case under Section 302 [punishment for murder] has been registered,” the officer said.