The Vaishali district court on Wednesday granted bail to Congress general secretary Digvijaya Singh in a four-year-old case of making alleged derogatory remarks against yoga guru Ramdev.

Chief Judicial Magistrate 14 of Fast Track Court in Vaishali Sanjay Kumar granted bail to Mr Singh in the case filed in 2012. BJP district leader Ajit Kumar, dealing in Ramdev’s ‘Patanjali’ products, had registered the complaint against Singh for making alleged derogatory remarks against the yoga guru.

The Congress General Secretary was present in the court on Wednesday.

After hearing both sides, the court granted bail to Mr Singh on condition of two sureties of Rs 5,000 each. Emerging out of the court, the Congress leader made a scathing attack on the yoga guru accusing him of being a man of “criminal mentality”. - PTI