The Delhi Fire Service (DFS) will recommend gallantry awards for the two firefighters who were killed and two others who were injured while battling a fire in a Narela factory recently.

If approved, this will be the first time in the last six years that the department would stake a claim to the President’s Fire Service medal for gallantry. A decision to propose the names of firemen Sunil, Manjeet, Anup Singh and Tejpal was taken during a meeting where it was agreed that the the men should be in contention for the award for which entries are received from across the country, said Chief Fire Officer Atul Garg.

The DFS now plans to write to the State government to forward the proposal to the Centre.

While Sunil and Manjeet died after being buried under rubble that collapsed following a boiler blast, Anup Singh and Tejpal had a narrow escape. Anup is recuperating at the Gangaram Hospital with 40 per cent burns, while Tejpal was discharged after treatment, said Assistant Divisional Officer (DFS) Vedpal Chhikara, who was monitoring the rescue operation during the blaze.

Mr. Chhikara said if the State government clears the proposal and the Lieutenant-Governor approves of it too, it goes to the Fire Advisor of the Centre.

It was in 2010 that the DFS had last sent names of its firefighters for their contribution in battling the Chandni Chowk fire.