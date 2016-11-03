The Capital witnessed heavy smog and poor visibility owing to suspended particles in the air, in New Delhi on Monday. Photo: V. Sudershan

Yamuna Expressway toll operators said the region is witnessing dense smog even after three days of Diwali festivities.

Over a dozen persons were injured in two separate vehicle pile-ups along the Yamuna Expressway in Mathura district early Thursday morning due to dense fog. The police said that no casualty has been reported in both incidents, but some commuters sustained severe injuries.

The Yamuna Expressway is operated by private concessionnaire Jaypee group. A Jaypee group spokesperson told The Hindu, “There are two pile ups that have taken place in Mathura district. One pile up took place 83 kilometers away while another took place near 73 kilometers from zero point. Our ambulances rushed the victims to nearby hospitals. We have been announcing at toll to drive slow. As fog season has started, so, we have requested concerned districts police to conduct drives against errant drivers, who are overspeeding to avoid untoward incident,” the spokesperson said.

The first pile-up took place around 7.30 a.m. “Several vehicles including a UP roadways bus, a Maruti Alto car and a Ford Figo car collided. Nearly one dozen people sustained injuries in the incident. Acting on the information, a police team reached the scene and with the help of toll operator, all injured were rushed to a nearby private hospital, where they are recuperating with their injuries,” said GP Singh, SHO, Sureer police station, Mathura told The Hindu.

“Sureer police station area pile-up is a major one, while in another pile-up nearly half a dozen vehicles collided. Second pile up was also result of dense fog and over speeding. In the second pile up, too, no casualty reported but we rushed the injureds to nearby private hospital,” toll operator spokesperson added.

On 165 km-long expressway, 15 police stations fall under six districts — Gautam Budh Nagar, Aligarh, Bulandshahr, Mathura, Agra and Hathras of Uttar Pradesh.

The expressway has a speed limit of 100 kmph, but there have been allegations that motorists often tend to overspeed. Meanwhile, commuters said that enforcement needs to be intensified along the e-expressway as the stretch needs to be adequately lit as 80 per cent of accidents occur after dark.

The writer is a freelance journalist.