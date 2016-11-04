smog troubles:Though no casualties were reported in any of the two pile-ups, some commuters suffered severe injuries.Photo: Special Arrangement

Over a dozen persons were injured in two separate vehicle pile-ups along the Yamuna Expressway early on Thursday morning due to dense fog. The police said that though no casualty was reported, some commuters suffered severe injuries.

Yamuna Expressway toll operators said the region is witnessing dense smog even after three days of Diwali festivities.

The Yamuna Expressway is operated by private concessionnaire Jaypee group. A spokesperson for the group told The Hindu , “Two pile-ups took place in Mathura district. One took place 83 kilometers away while another took place 73 kilometers from zero point. Our ambulances rushed the victims to nearby hospitals. We have been making announcements asking people to drive slow. Since the fog season has started, we have requested the district police concerned to conduct drives against errant drivers who over-speed,” the spokesperson said.

The first pile-up took place around 7.30 a.m. “Several vehicles, including a UP roadways bus, a Maruti Alto car and a Ford Figo car collided. Nearly a dozen people sustained injuries. Acting on the information, a police team arrived and rushed the injured to a hospital with help from the toll operator,” said G. P. Singh, SHO at the Sureer police station, Mathura.

“The Sureer police station area pile-up was major, while in the other case nearly half a dozen vehicles collided. The second pile-up was the result of dense fog and over-speeding. No casualties were reported and the injured were rushed to a private hospital,” the spokesperson added.

The 165-km-long expressway has a speed limit of 100 km/ph, but there have been allegations that motorists often over-speed. Commuters, meanwhile, said strict enforcement is required.

(The writer is a freelance journalist)