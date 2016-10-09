In an unusual case, a man moved the Delhi High Court for being denied a registration number for his prospective luxury car. The man wanted a jumping number - 9999 - for a car he intended to purchase in the future.

Petitioner Karkrishan Das is not upset over just being denied the number; he is also bothered by the fact that other applicants were given such numbers.

‘Illogical’, says petitioner

Producing the list of applicants procured by him under the RTI Act, Mr Das said he found it “illogical”.

To add to his woes, the Transport Department added a rule to the Motor Vehicles Act in 2014, according to which the minimum reserve price for the number ‘9999’ was fixed at Rs. 2 lakh.

This forced him to approach the Delhi High Court.

“Why only 9999?,” asked Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva.

“Well, your Lordship. I like number 9. My passport number has ‘99’ in it, all my mobile numbers and landline numbers have 999 or 99,” said the petitioner.

This response led the court to erupt with laughter, after which the petitioner added, “This is a case of illegal denial of a number. I had applied for the number ‘9999’ in 2010. They denied it to me but gave such numbers to some 300 applicants,” he said.

“And what car do you want the number for,?” the Bench asked.

“Well, I would have decided once I got the number,” said Mr. Das.

In 2011, the petitioner had received a phone call from the Transport Department, which tried to negotiate with him saying that if granted the number he would take back the petition.

“On what grounds have they denied me the number? Why have they given the same number to at least 300 others in line? This goes to show that either they have been taking money or gratification for giving away registration numbers. But I am not one to pay bribe,” says the petitioner who even bought a property with ‘ 9’ in the address.

He added that when he had applied for the number, it was not a VIP number. “Why should I pay now to take it?”

