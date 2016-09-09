The party says there was a "conspiracy" behind Delhi Police’s "refusal" to provide security to the Delhi CM during his Punjab visit.

The Aam Aadmi Party on Friday alleged there was a “conspiracy” behind Delhi Police’s “refusal” to provide security to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during his stay in Punjab at a time he faces “severe threats” that are being probed.

The Chief Ministers’ Office had received a letter, containing information on threat to Mr. Kejriwal’s life and alleged plans to bomb his official residence and the Delhi Secretariat, which was forwarded to the Police, AAP said.

“Delhi Police is yet to track down all the suspects.

Probe is on, still it announced withdrawal of security to CM, when he visits Punjab. With such serious and severe threats facing the CM, how can security be denied? Who is behind this conspiracy?” the party said in a series of tweets.

Delhi government’s Special Secretary (Home) had written to the Police Commissioner on August 18 to take urgent action on a complaint letter signed by Shiv Nandan Sharma, a computer operator employed in the Delhi Police headquarters.

The letter that was forwarded to the Chief Minister’s Office had alleged that two persons, Akram and Murlidhar Khare, were planning to bomb the CM’s residence and Delhi Secretariat.

When police tracked down Sharma, he denied having written any such letter, saying someone had “misused” his name.

However, he said that he knows the two suspects as they worked in Delhi Civil Defence together.

Police subsequently made Akram join the enquiry during the course of which he pinned the complete blame on Murlidhar, who is yet to be tracked down as his contact numbers and address available in the Civil Defence Directorate turned out to be false.

“As of now, efforts are being made to obtain the factual address of alleged Murlidhar from Civil Defence Directorate /Headquarters. Further report into the matter shall be submitted accordingly. It may be treated as interim reply,” Deputy Commissioner of Police, Special Cell (MAC) PS Kushwah recently wrote to the government.

Asked about AAP’s claim that Police had denied security to Mr. Kejriwal during his Punjab tour, a senior police official said the decision was as per the rule book with regard to Chief Minister’s security.

“Delhi Police personnel can accompany the Chief Minister for up to 72 hours if he goes out of Delhi, afterwards it’s the responsibility of the concerned state police to provide him security,” the official said.