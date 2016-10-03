The Supreme Court slammed a fine of Rs. 25,000 on Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain for not filing an affidavit revealing the names of officers the AAP government claims are hesitant to work to contain the spread of chikunguniya and dengue infection in the National Capital.

When the Delhi government lawyers complained that it got hardly 24 hours to work out the details of the affidavit after Supreme Court passes the order September 30, a Bench led by Justice Madan Lokur retorted saying 24 hours is more than enough when people are dying of chikungunya and dengue.

On Friday last, the Delhi government had blamed the spread of chikunguniya infection in the National Capital on officers hesitant to work.

In a hearing before a Bench led by Justice Madan B. Lokur, senior advocate Ajit Kumar Sinha, representing Lieutenant Governor's office, had pointed to a statement made by Delhi government suggesting an atmosphere of confusion prevailing in the governance of the National Capital.

The government had then took the ground that officers were not willing to take any responsibility and files are sent to the Lieutenant Governor's office for clearance.

An annoyed Bench had directed the Delhi government to place on record the names of all these recalcitrant officers on October 3.

When the Delhi government counsel and senior advocate Paras Kuhad had sought time till October 7 to file the details as he would not be available on Monday, Justice Lokur shot back, saying “No, we want it on Monday itself. If you are not available, ask your client to get another lawyer.”

“People are dying of chikunguniya. We cannot wait till Friday (October 7),” Justice Lokur added. Incidentally, October 7 is the last working day before the court closes for Dussehra holidays.

The hearing was based on a suo motu PIL concerning the suicides of parents of a child who died of dengue in 2015.

In the previous hearing, the Supreme Court had observed that “once Delhi is cleaned, then we will clean up the whole country.”

The Supreme Court had taken suo motu cognisance of an incident in Delhi concerning the suicide of the parents of a seven-year-old boy Avinash who died of dengue after allegedly being denied treatment by five private hospitals.

The couple, Laxmichandra and Babita Rout — both natives of Odisha, committed suicide by jumping from a four-storeyed building in south Delhi’s Lado Sarai in September 2015.