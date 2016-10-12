mosquito menace:Doctors say prevailing weather conditions still conducive for mosquito breeding; cases will taper off if there is a fall in temperature.file photo

Around 2,000 new cases reported in the past week

Dengue and chikungunya have not lost their sting just yet, with over 2,000 new cases of the two vector-borne diseases being recorded across Delhi in the past week.

As of October 8, 2,711 cases of dengue and 6,712 cases of chikungunya have been reported this year.

While the number of new chikungunya cases came down marginally — from 1,598 in the week ending October 1 to 1,419 in the week ending October 8 — the cases of dengue increased during the same period, from 441 to 578.

While the municipal corporations reported a decline in patients at their fever clinics last week, the number of new cases of the vector-borne diseases suggest that dengue and chikungunya are here to stay this month.

Last year — when Delhi saw a record-breaking 15,867 cases of dengue — October was the deadliest month, with 7,283 cases. As the weather cooled down, November 2015 saw a drastic fall with 444 cases being recorded.

This year, however, chikungunya has replaced dengue. From just 64 cases last year, Delhi has already seen over 6,000 cases of chikungunya.

Dr. D. K. Seth, Director of Hospital Administration of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, said that cases of dengue could be expected as late as November-end.

“The number of fever patients at Bara Hindu Rao Hospital have gone down considerably. What we are seeing now is the backlog of laboratory tests. It takes about seven days after a patient first develops a fever for the chikungunya test to be positive,” said Dr. Seth. The fever clinic at Bara Hindu Rao saw 1,517 patients in just 24 hours on September 15, but now the average number of patients had gown down to 400.

He added that the prevailing weather conditions were still conducive for mosquito breeding, which would only taper off if the temperature fell this month.