The BSP in Punjab on Tuesday termed “anti-poor step” the demonetisation of Rs 500/1000 currency notes, saying the move was taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to divert public attention from his failure to bring back the black money stashed abroad.

The BSP’s Punjab in-charge and party candidate from Phillaur for 2017 Assembly polls, Avtar Singh Karimpuri also said that the Modi government’s move had subjected common man, especially the poor, to huge hardships.

“Modi had failed miserably to fulfil the much tom-tommed poll promise of bringing back black money stashed in foreign banks. He had resorted to demonetisation (of high value currency notes) for diverting public attention from the failure as well as with an eye on upcoming Assembly polls in some States,” he said.

The former Rajya Sabha Member also said that the move is “destined to backfire”.

Earlier, addressing a rally organised here by the BSP’s NRI supporters, Mr Karimpuri said if his party comes to power in Punjab, it will make the State free from corruption and drugs.

Punjab BSP chief Rashpal Raju said that people of the State are fed up with the SAD-BJP rule and have no confidence on AAP and Congress.

“BSP is the only alternative towards which Punjabis are looking at with a hope,” he said.

The rally was organised by an NRI Ramesh Sandhi. - PTI