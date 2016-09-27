The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) issued a notice to the North Delhi Municipal Corporation on Monday asking the latter to share its action plan for demolition of illegal structures on GB Road, Delhi’s red light area, within two days.

The commission has also asked the North Corporation to provide ownership records, house tax records and receipts and other relevant documents to ascertain the ownership of the brothels.

"DCW has been appalled to note the presence of several illegal structures within the brothels which include tehkhanas (hidden cells) that are often used by owners to hide trafficked girls,” the notice read.

“On its own accord, the commission has been conducting regular meetings with the police, the Delhi government and the North Corporation to identify the owners of these brothels and ensure that these tehkhanas are demolished.”

Earlier this month, the DCW had conducted a number of raids on GB Road.

A couple and six others were recently arrested by the Delhi Police for allegedly running a brothel in the area. Following this, 42 police personnel posted with the Kamla Market police station, under whose jurisdiction GB Road falls, were transferred to other police stations.

The police had denied any connection between the two developments and termed the transfers as “routine”.

DCW wants details of ownership

"The commission has been repeatedly requesting the North Corporation to provide ownership details of the brothels, yet the same has not happened till date," the notice stated.

Last week, DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal had also alleged that investigations by the commission have revealed that a prostitution racket, operational at GB Road, was “flourishing” under the protection of a “Union Minister” and a “senior leader of a prominent party”.