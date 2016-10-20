The Delhi zoo has been closed temporarily after some birds died from suspected avian influenza (H5N1) last week, zoo officials said. At least nine birds, including ducks and pelicans, were found dead in the zoo, forcing the authorities to close it for visitors on Tuesday and send samples for testing to labs in Jalandhar and Bhopal.

Autopsies conducted on the birds confirmed that at least two of them died of H5N1 avian influenza, said Riaz Ahmed Khan, curator of the National Zoological Park.

“We decided to close the zoo for a few days as a precautionary measure,” said Mr. Khan, adding that the zoo would reopen next week.

The cases of suspected bird flu have been reported nearly a month after India declared itself free from the highly contagious disease. Bird flu mostly affects domestic poultry.

Delhi Labour Minister Gopal Rai visited the zoo on Wednesday and called a meeting to discuss the precautionary measures to be put in place across the city to control any spread of the flu. He said it was the first instance of the flu in migratory birds in the Delhi zoo.

“We have taken stock of the situation at the zoo. The avian influenza was initially carried in by local migratory wild birds. We have deployed a team of 10 persons to monitor the situation. Disinfectants are being regularly sprayed,” the Minister said.

Mr. Rai said he would meet all stakeholders and ask them to submit reports from their studies, including those done in poultry farms across the Capital, after which the next course of action would be decided.

The director of the zoo, Amitabh Agnihotri, said, “This flu is not a threat to humans as of now. It is found in wild birds and has not infected the resident birds in the zoo.’’