The Delhi’s zoo only king cobra, a 14-foot-long snake that had been welcomed last year, has died of age-related illnesses.

The snake was the first to be brought to the National Zoological Park here after 10 years.

“The serpent was handed over to us by Wildlife SOS in Kota, Rajasthan, last year. It had not been keeping well since several months,” said zoo curator Riyaz Khan.

“The animal died of age-related illness,” said Mr. Khan. A staffer, who had taken care of the snake at the zoo, said the reptile was quite inactive when it was brought to the zoo but had picked up movement later.

The incident comes close on the heels of a spate of deaths of spotted deer at the Delhi zoo earlier this year. - Staff Reporter