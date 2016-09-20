It is alleged that she had given plum posts to Aam Aadmi Party supporters in the panel

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal was, on Tuesday, booked by the Delhi Anti-Corruption-Branch (ACB) under Prevention of Corruption Act (PCA) in connection with an alleged illegal recruitment in the Commission.

A senior ACB official confirmed the registration of the case under relevant provisions of the PCA and the Indian Penal Code (IPC) pertaining to criminal breach of trust and criminal conspiracy.

The probe against Ms. Maliwal was initiated after her predecessor Barkha Shukla Singh approached the ACB alleging that several Aam Aadmi Party supporters were inducted into the women's panel and also given plum posts.

Maliwal responds



Reacting to the FIR, Ms. Maliwal tweeted: "Got to know an FIR has been registered. Need not fear even god, if there is no wrongdoing. We will keep making sacrifices in our effort to change the system."