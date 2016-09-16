Outbreak:Patients from neighbouring States are adding to the pressure on medical infrastructure in Delhi.Photo: Sandeep Saxena

Satyendar Jain says government is putting in efforts to coordinate with the Centre

The Delhi government on Thursday urged Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda to call a meeting of Health Ministers of Delhi and its neighbouring States to review healthcare facilities in the NCR.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain made the appeal considering many dengue and chikungunya patients come to Delhi hospitals from other States.

Letter to Nadda

In his letter to Mr. Nadda, the Delhi Minister said the State government was putting in all efforts to coordinate with the Union Health Ministry to tackle the dengue and chikungunya outbreak.

"Many patients coming to Delhi hospitals are from the neighbouring States. They rush to Delhi hospitals due to lack of proper facilities in their States,” said Mr. Jain.

He added that this only added to the pressure on medical infrastructure in Delhi, particularly the government hospitals.

“It is, therefore, requested that a meeting may be convened inviting Health Ministers of the NCR region to review State-wise action required to augment healthcare facilities for effective tackling of the issue,” Mr. Jain added.

Earlier, the Delhi Minister had praised doctors in the government hospitals, and said that many beds were vacant in government hospitals even now.

“We are ready to treat all patients. People should not panic as chikungunya doesn’t kill,” he added while saying that some patients, however, may have other complications.

The Delhi Minister was all praise

for doctors in

govt hospitals in

the Capital