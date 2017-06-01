Delhi Police chief to be summoned

more-in

Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik would be summoned for the next session of the House to discuss law and order in the city, Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel said on Wednesday during the one-day session.

The MLAs raised concerns about a recent incident where a man was killed after he objected to some people urinating in the open. The issue led to heated arguments between AAP and BJP MLAs about the lack of public toilets here, though the incident in question happened despite a public toilet nearby.

BJP’s Manjinder Singh Sirsa questioned the government over its manifesto promise of building two lakh public toilets, while the Speaker replied that the “basic responsibility” to build toilets was of the civic bodies, which are ruled by the BJP. As the arguments continued, the House was adjourned for 15 minutes.