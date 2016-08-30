Delhi Police have arrested a couple who allegedly ran the biggest trafficking and prostitution racket in Capital's red light area of GB Road.

With the routes of the alleged syndicate stretching all the way to Nepal and pecuniary gains made by the couple Affaq Husain and Saira running into crores of rupees, the Delhi Police Crime Branch have slapped the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against them, the first such case in GB Road.

Together, the two own property worth nearly Rs 100 crore from the illegal business, said the police, including houses in Delhi and Bangalore and even a school, which the two run in the name of their daughter.

Victim turns perpetrator



Saira, who had herself been trafficked by her first husband Talab Husain has been in the trade longer than Affaq.

In the past 26 years, they have trafficked over 5000 girls from Nepal and West Bengal. In GB Road, they run six kothas (brothels) including the biggest — number 64. “To hide his criminal activities, Hussain had handed over the management of the Kothas of G.B. Road in Delhi to managers and nayikas (wardens). Hussain used to pay them 15 per cent of the earnings,” said Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravindra Yadav. This network and two others account for nearly 80 per cent of the flesh trade on GB Road and slapping of MCOCA instead of the conventional IPC or Immoral Trafficking Act will ensure a better deterrence, said the police.

The women were sold to the brothel owners at G.B. Road for Rs 1-2 lakh.

“The victims were thrashed, confined in hidden cells, intoxicated and kept starved for many days to force them in this activity. While the victims are compelled to live in hell like circumstances, their distressed family members keep running from pillar to post to trace them. The girls are paid meagre amount once the amount spent for buying them along with interest at the rate of eight to ten per cent per month is recovered from their earnings,” said Mr. Yadav.