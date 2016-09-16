Ministry of Home Affairs says it sent multiple reminders to the Aam Aadmi Party-led government on two Bills passed by the Delhi Assembly last year, but is yet to get a reply to the clarifications it sought. The AAP government had recently blamed the Centre for stalling key legislations.

The Home Ministry sought clarifications on the Minimum Wages (Delhi) Amendment Bill 2015 and the Delhi Netaji Subhash University of Technology Bill, 2015, said a senior government official. “The Bills came to us in April this year and since then we have been sending two-three reminders every month seeking clarifications. They have not bothered to reply or send a response to the queries, though we have sent around ten reminders.”

For any Delhi government Bill to become an Act, the Home Ministry has to examine it and then send it to the Lieutenant Governor for final approval.

As reported by The Hindu, the Home Ministry had raised objections to the Minimum Wages (Amendment) Bill as the Delhi government had proposed that it would appoint the head of the dispute resolution body. The Ministry said that a dispute resolution body was always in the form of a statutory body and since Delhi was not a full State, the Centre would make the appointment.

Similarly, a Bill to upgrade the Netaji Subhash Institute of Technology, currently affiliated to the Delhi University, into a separate State university had also been stuck on certain clarifications sought by the Union government.