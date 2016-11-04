Individual combat:Commuters in a DTC bus wear self-fashioned masks in an attempt to filter the heavily polluted air on Thursday. Pollution levels in the city have peaked post-Diwali.Photo: V. V. Krishnan

A number of options have been presented to the Chief Minister and his Deputy for approval, announcement likely early next week

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government is open to the implementation of “artificial emergency pollution control measures” practised around the world if air pollution in the Capital continues to spiral downwards in the next few days.

According to a source, a number of such measures have been compiled in a report that has been sent to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia for their approval. It is likely to be announced early next week, if not over the weekend.

“Several artificial measures that have been used across the world to combat severely hazardous levels of air pollution at emergent times have been discussed with scientists. The government is considering their implementation if the situation does not improve,” said an official.

While the official chose to remain tight-lipped about the measures discussed, sources indicated that cloud seeding and artificial rain “could be resorted to if air quality continued to remain as severe as it was.”

However, the source added, given issues linking the ‘severe’ ambient air quality of the Capital to the prevailing weather conditions and activities such as crop burning in neighbouring States, experts have said that the emergency measures “could wait for the moment.”

Vacuum cleaning of roads to begin next week

“Steps such as the vacuum cleaning of roads and the sprinkling of water to control dust pollution will be initiated by next week. Whether or not emergency measures will be needed is up to the government,” said another official while adding that the government would also seek restrictions on diesel-run vehicles keeping their engines on while being parked at border locations such as the Anand Vihar ISBT.

Meanwhile, the task force headed by Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said scientists had advised the government that there was no need to shut down schools as pollution was recorded at its peak during night hours.

“Wind speed is almost half of that during the day. At night, wind speed is 2 or 3 km per hour, which is why pollution is rising the most during that period,” Mr. Jain told reporters after the meeting. He added that this being the transition time in weather, similar seasonal issues surfaced every year.

Earlier during the day, Delhi Chief Secretary K K Sharma met the departments concerned to tackle air pollution, following orders by the National Green Tribunal (NGT).