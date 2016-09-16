They were attacked while transporting waste for disposal

Accusing two men of cow slaughter when they were on their way to dispose of entrails of buffaloes sacrificed on Eid, a mob allegedly thrashed them brutally in Outer Delhi’s Kirari on Wednesday.

The police have charged four men with culpable homicide in connection with the attack. The family members of men who were attacked claim that their clothes were torn and portions of their beard pulled out during the assault, during which they took punches, recieved blows from sticks and kicks from over a dozen men, including two neighbours.

The victims have been identified as Ali Hasan (35) and Hafiz Abdul Khalid (25) who were taking the offal of 17 buffaloes sacrificed at a madrasa in Kirari on Eid-Al-Adha on September 13 and another one on the day of the incident.

Hafiz is the son-in-law of Qari Mohammad Luqman, the principal of the madrasa, where the animals were sacrificed, while Khalid is an auto driver whose services was hired to transport the offal to a far off dumpyard for organic waste they had identified.

While both the victims were hospitalised and were “not fit” to give their statement, they shared some of the ordeal with the families. Abdus Salam, a 14-year-old madrasa student who was travelling in the same auto, also revealed details about the attack to the families.