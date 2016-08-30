L-G Jung moves to examine ‘infirmities, irregularities’ in administration

A day after he gave the go-ahead for a significant reshuffle in the national capital’s bureaucratic ranks, Lieutenant-Governor Najeeb Jung constituted a three-member panel to examine over 400 files containing “infirmities and irregularities” in administrative decisions taken by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government here.

The panel will consist of former Comptroller and Auditor-General V.K. Shunglu, former Chief Election Commissioner N. Gopalaswami and former Chief Vigilance Commissioner Pradeep Kumar. The Delhi High Court had recently ruled that the L-G was the administrative head of the capital, in relation to the extent of the respective jurisdictional powers of the elected State government and the L-G as a representative of the President.

After the High Court judgment, the principal secretaries and heads of department of the city government were directed by the L-G to review instances where his prior approval was required as per rules, but was not obtained. In response, around 400 files have been received by the L-G’s Secretariat for ex-post facto approval and more files are awaited.

Six weeks’ time

The panel has been tasked with submitting its final report on the evaluation of the files within six weeks of its first meeting. The panel, it is learnt, was an independent committee of eminent persons who have been in public life for several decades and have held high positions in government with supreme integrity and absolute probity.

After the Delhi High Court’s judgment, on August 8 and again on August 23, the Principal Secretaries or Heads of Departments of the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi were directed to review instances where prior approval of the L-G was required as per rules but was not obtained and to place all such matters before him.

“On preliminary scrutiny of files, it is found that over the last year and a half, several decisions taken were in violation of Acts/Rules with attendant legal and financial implications. It has become necessary to examine them in depth and suggest forward action. Therefore, the committee has been constituted,” the statement said.

‘Unsuited’ for job: Swamy

BJP MP Subramanian Swamy on Tuesday targeted Delhi L-G Najeeb Jung, alleging he is “unsuited” for the post and pitched for a RSS person as his replacement.

“In my opinion, this L-G of Delhi Mr. Jung is unsuited for this high post ... We need a Sangh person in Delhi,” he said in a tweet. Dr. Swamy, who has previously attacked a number of high-profile people like outgoing RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan and Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Subramanian, gave no reason for seeking Mr. Jung’s ouster.

He is also a critic of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, who has in the past accused Mr. Jung of targeting his government at the BJP’s behest.

(with inputs from PTI)