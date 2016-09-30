Capital reports two more dengue deaths; total number of cases goes up to 1,692, including 921 of them being reported this month

With the number of people affected by dengue, chikungunya and malaria increasing unabated, doctors say the city is in the midst of a chikungunya epidemic.

“This is the collective failure of the municipal corporations, Delhi government, Central government, Lieutenant-Governor’s Office, medical associations and CSR departments, among others,” said Indian Medical Association honorary secretary general K. K. Aggarwal.

Two more dengue deaths

Dr. Aggarwal said as per the current picture, mosquito container index (the percentage of water-holding containers infested with larvae or pupae) in Delhi is over 40 per cent. He added that any index above five per cent requires a community-integrated cluster approach to reduce mosquito density along with effective anti-larval measures.

The statement from the country’s largest association of doctors comes at a time when the city has reported two more dengue deaths, including that of young boy.

Dengue and chikungunya together have resulted in 21 fatalities, with the total number of dengue cases in Delhi going up to 1,692, including 921 of them being reported this month.

Both dengue deaths occurred recently, one at Safdarjung Hospital and the other at Lok Nayak Hospital.

According to the law, dengue or chikungunya cases must be notified. However, one can notify them within seven days of diagnosis. The Aedes mosquito takes up to three meals a day, thus will bite about 21 people in a vicinity within a week. Municipal anti-mosquito and anti-larval actions must occur within hours of its detection.

Dr. Aggarwal added: “Also, the very purpose of notification is lost if the disease is not notified within hours of even suspecting a diagnosis of chikungunya. So, all suspected cases must be reported without waiting to confirm the diagnosis. We have failed because the government has been insisting that only ELISA-confirmed cases be notified. An SMS should be sent to all doctors practising in that PIN code areas with a case so that they can become a part of the public health action chain. When the first case is suspected in a state, colony or house, all public health measure should start,” he added.

He said even today, three lakh mosquito repellents and mosquito nets received by the civic body as donations are not available to patients. Anti-larval measures are not available to the common man.

