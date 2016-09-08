In February 2015, AAP said the parliamentary secretaries will assist in smooth functioning of the government.

The Delhi High Court on Thursday quashed the appointment of 21 AAP MLAs as parliamentary secretaries. A bench headed by chief justice G Rohini quashed the controversial appointments that were also declined by the President in June.

The High Court's order comes after a PIL, which was filed by NGO Rashtriya Mukti Morcha, sought scrapping of the appointments for being “unconstitutional, illegal and without jurisdiction”.

This is the second big blow for the AAP after the High Court’s verdict on Delhi's statehood. In February 2015, AAP had issued an order appointing 21 parliamentary secretaries saying it will assist in smooth functioning of the government.

The government had said the 21 MLAs will not get additional salary for the said posts. The MLAs are also being heard before the election commission which had summoned them to explain their stand.