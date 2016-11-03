High expectations:People participate in the Yamuna Aarti event at Sonia Ghat on Tuesday.Photo: special arrangement

Project was announced during a Yamuna Aarti; expected to come up in 18 months

The Yamuna riverfront will be the “polar opposite” of the one along the Sabarmati river banks in Ahmedabad, the Delhi government said on Tuesday while launching a Rs. 200-crore project here.

The ambitious plan, which was in cold storage for nearly three years, was green flagged at the ‘Yamuna Aarti’ event at Sonia Ghat in the presence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the entire AAP Cabinet.

At the event, Mr. Kejriwal stuck up the familiar refrain that the BJP-run Centre and Lieutenant-Governor Najeeb Jung were trying to create developmental barriers in the national capital.

At last year’s aarti , he had promised to clean and revive the heavily polluted river in five years.

The AAP government initiated the event along the lines of Varanasi’s famed ‘Ganga Aarti’. a medley of cultural performances and inter-faith devotional prayers took place on the occasion, which had a substantial audience.

Set time frame

Delhi Water Minister Kapil Mishra, who made the announcement, said the project, which aims to beautify the riverfront, will come up in the next one-and-a-half years with eco-friendly material being its construction base.

“The Sabarmati riverfront has been laid out with concrete. This is not the case with our project. We are planning to plant trees across the entire stretch of the riverfront,” he said.

Project funds

Mr. Mishra said the Delhi government has requested the Centre for Rs. 5,000 crore for the Yamuna turnaround plan from the Rs. 20,000-crore kitty of the Ganga rejuvenation plan.

The government seeks to develop the entire riverfront stretch in Delhi by way of creating wetlands with a variety of plants to clean sewage flowing into the river among other methods, as per ecologist C.R. Babu’s recommendations submitted in 2013.

The Geeta ghat is also in the process of being revamped. A ‘Nakshatra Vatika’ (garden as per Vedic astrology) and a medicinal garden are being built there.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the government is planning to include the past, present and the future of Yamuna in school curriculum in Delhi.