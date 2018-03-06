Delhi Congress served warrant

more-in

In pursuance of a court order, a team of officials accompanied by policemen on Monday executed a warrant for attachment of movable property at the Delhi Congress office on Rouse Avenue in connection with an old case. The team found the main gate of Rajiv Bhawan closed.

The case pertains to an amount claimed by a contractor as payable by the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) for construction of its office Rajiv Bhawan at Rouse Avenue in 2004-05.

“We paid the amount for construction work to the actual contractor. We have approached the High Court regarding the claim...,” said a Delhi Congress leader.

Plaintiff Vinod Goel claimed that payment for construction work was due on the DPCC. “The court has ordered for payment of ₹94,82,805 by the DPCC,” he said.

Rajiv Bhawan was constructed in 2004 and handed over to DPCC in 2005, Mr. Goel said, adding that a bill of ₹57 lakh was raised by his company. “The amount has now grown to nearly ₹95 lakh due to addition of interest on the original amount,” he said.