Two days after the Supreme Court termed the management of solid waste in the Capital “alarming”, the Delhi Congress kick-started a massive cleaning drive in the city on Sunday.

The party started its campaign from north-west Delhi’s Kirari, the largest urbanised slum in Delhi, and called it the “Clean Kirari Drive”.

Senior party leaders said the campaign will continue till Chhath Puja. Over 5,000 people joined the campaign, spread across all the 106 resettlement colonies of Kirari.

“Kirari had been reeling under chikungunya, which hit almost every household here. So the residents have started a campaign till Chhath Puja to clean Kirari on their own. ,” said local party leader Pratyush Kanth.

“More than 95 per cent of the people living here are Poorvanchalis and festivals like Diwali and Chhath Puja mean the world to them. It is a must to keep the dirt and filth away during these festivals,” said Amit Malik, Delhi Youth Congress chief .