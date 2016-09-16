The death toll in the Capital due to chikungunya has risen to 13.

A 75-year-old man from Kalkaji died at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Thursday morning, while Fortis (Shalimar Bagh) confirmed the death of a 60-year-old woman who had tested positive for chikungunya.

What is now a cause for concern is that dengue-related deaths, too, have started rising. “AIIMS has reported the death of nine patients suffering from dengue since September 1. A total of 96 patients suffering from dengue were admitted, of whom 56 have been discharged. Chikungunya caused one mortality...,” said a statement issued by the hospital.

The dengue toll in Delhi now stands at 18. The city also witnessed the death of 12 people due to chikungunya till September 15. With this, the combined death toll of the vector-borne diseases has reached 27.

The municipal corporation pegs the number of dengue, chikungunya and malaria infections at 1,158, 1,057 and 21. According to the civic bodies, the highest number of dengue cases were reported in 2015, when a total of 15,876 people were infected and 60 died.

The elderly seem to be the worst hit this season. Experts have warned that their compromised immunity levels, combined with chronic health problems like heart or kidney ailments, could prove fatal.

Doctors say that if a person has a history of a chronic disease, it may get aggravated or re-activated by the chikungunya virus. Chikungunya itself does not kill, said Dr. Lalit Dar of AIIMS. It is usually other diseases, in combination with chikungunya, that cause death.